× Man, woman from Elkhart Lake involved in fatal motorcycle crash in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY — A man and woman from Elkhart Lake were involved in a motorcycle crash in Waupaca County Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, and the man lost his life.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on County Highway C, west of Old County Road CC in the Town of Matteson.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported a deer ran into the roadway, and the man and woman on the motorcycle were ejected.

The man 68, was operating the motorcycle, and he was later pronounced dead.

The woman, 70, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Their names were not immediately released.

The official cause of the crash was under investigation.