× Medical examiner investigates deaths of 3 babies in less than 8 hours Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating the deaths of three infants that happened in less than eight hours on Friday, Aug. 2.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-week-old was pronounced dead shortly before 5 a.m. near 26th and Clarke.

A 3-month-old was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m. near S. 20th Street and Rawson Avenue in Oak Creek.

A 5-month-old was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m. near 39th and Hadley.

The medical examiner said none of the deaths appear related, and none of the deaths appear suspicious.