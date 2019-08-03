‘Oh my God, I’m going to jail:’ Woman accused in OWI crash that killed 64-year-old man was out on bond

RACINE — Charges were filed Thursday, Aug. 1 against a Racine woman, 36, with a history of convictions dating back to 1999, accused of killing a pedestrian Tuesday night, July 30 near 6th and Marquette in Racine. Prosecutors said she was out on bond at the time, and shouldn’t have been driving in the first place because her license was revoked.

Keisha Farrington is facing the following charges:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

OWI, third offense

Misdemeanor bail jumping — three counts

Off the clock and heading home around 11:30 p.m. on July 30, Racine police officers spotted a man, 64, lying in the street. The officers notified Racine rescue and started life-saving measures. He was unresponsive, not breathing, and did not have a pulse. He later died.

Farrington was standing nearby, and when asked that occurred, the complaint said she indicated, “I was driving. I hit him.” She said she was coming from her mother’s home, and she “had a few drinks,” telling police, “Oh my God. I’m going to jail and I’ll never see my babies again.”

Investigators learned Farrington had a revoked driver’s license, and she had two prior OWI convictions. The complaint said field sobriety testing was initiated, but Farrington “began crying prior to finishing the test, and stated she did not want to continue.” She was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

The complaint noted while at the hospital, Farrington asked multiple times about the man’s condition.

According to the complaint, Farrington had a pending misdemeanor case out of Racine County at the time of this incident. She was released on bond on May 15 on a conditon that she commit no further crimes, and consume no alcohol.

Farrington made her initial appearance in court on Aug. 1. Cash bond was set at $100,000, with conditions that she not drive at all, and consume no alcohol. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 7.

Online court records showed two other open cases.

On July 23, Farrington was charged with OWI, third offense, operating while revoked, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. She appeared in court in that case on Thursday, Aug. 1, and pleaded not guilty. A status conference was set for Sept. 16. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

On May 15, Farrington was charged with criminal damage to property, repeater, and disorderly conduct, repeater. Online court records showed a $500 signature bond set on May 15. Farrington is due in court in that case on Sept. 16 as well for a status conference.