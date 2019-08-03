Prosecutors: Cudahy man fired at vehicle with 6-year-old inside after disagreement at pool

CUDAHY — A man stands accused of firing a gun at a vehicle with a 6-year-old inside after a disagreement at an apartment complex’s pool.

Calvin Jeans, 20, of Cudahy, faces three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a shooting on July 28 on Edgerton Avenue near Delaware Avenue, where a witness said a tenant of his building fired a handgun at a red vehicle as it drove away. The witness pointed to .380 caliber shell casings on the pavement, and pointed out the unit the shooter lived in.

Investigators went to that unit, and the complaint said Jeans was spotted looking out the window, and then quickly moving away from the window.

The complaint said officials spoke with two witnesses, including an individual who said their younger cousin was having trouble with other children at the pool at the apartment complex, and the cousin went to confront the adult with the group — later identified as Jeans. The two witnesses told police Jeans racked the slide of a gun. The cousin “offered to settle things with fists,” but Jeans shot two rounds into the air and ran off. The two witnesses then left in a vehicle, with their 6-year-old cousin in the back seat. As they were driving, they heard two more rounds, and one hit their vehicle. The complaint said a bullet was recovered from the door panel.

After speaking with Jeans over the phone, the complaint said he exited the apartment unit and was arrested.

Investigators found a .380 caliber handgun in the basement of the apartment, and clothing Jeans was described as wearing during the incident in the home.

The complaint said Jeans admitted firing the first two shots “as warning shots.” He said the remaining shots were aimed at the concrete, and that “gun bucking must have caused the car to get hit.” He said he didn’t know there was a child in the vehicle.

Jeans made his initial appearance in court Saturday, Aug. 3. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12. Cash bond was set at $7,500.