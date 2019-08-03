× Recognize him? Police seeking suspect wanted for using counterfeit $100 bills at CVS in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are seeking a man wanted for using counterfeit $100 bills to reload a Visa gift card at the CVS Pharmacy in Menomonee Falls Wednesday, July 31.

According to officials, the incident happened around 2:13 p.m. The suspect used two counterfeit $100 bills to reload the Visa gift card and left the store. The bills he used were washed out $10 bills.

The suspect is described as male, black, with a thin build. During the incident, he was seen wearing a distinct blue Adidas track suit, white Nike shoes and an Adidas baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Scott Henning, reference MFPD Case 19-022895. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.