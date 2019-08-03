Swaddled baby with her umbilical cord attached left on porch in Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — A baby girl swaddled in a blanket with her umbilical cord still attached was left on a porch in Pennsylvania — and police were looking for her parents.

Terrell Phillips said he found the baby Tuesday afternoon, July 30 outside a home in Upper Darby, and called the police. Temperatures were in the mid-90s in the area that day.

“I picked it up, and as I picked it up, the towel was unraveling, and I saw the baby still had the umbilical cord on it,” Phillips told CNN affiliate WPVI.

Upper Darby Police took to social media in an effort to find the baby’s family.

“This adorable, hours-old newborn was left abandoned, alone. We need help locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need,” Upper Darby Police tweeted. “Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.”

The baby was doing well after evaluations at a hospital, police said. Authorities said they received an influx of adoption requests for the baby, but said they were not involved in that process, and asked callers to only reach out with information on the baby’s family.

“The Newborn Protection Act (Safe Haven) states that a parent of a newborn may leave a child in the care of a hospital or a police officer at a police station without being criminally liable, as long as the child is no older than 28 days and is not harmed,” police said.

According to a report from KYW on Friday, Aug. 2, a 15-year-old was identified as the baby’s mother. According to KYW, she told police she was scared and didn’t know what to do. KYW reported she will face child endangerment charges. According to police, her parents did not know she was pregnant.

This was the fourth newborn found abandoned in recent weeks. In June, police in Georgia found a newborn wrapped in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Cumming. The baby girl was found by residents of a nearby home who were unloading their car after a trip and heard a noise coming from a secluded strip of land.

Meantime, police in California were investigating after two newborns — one who died — were found Tuesday behind a business. Fairfield police found them after responding to a call about babies who looked like they had been “birthed on the sidewalk.”