Former narcotics supervisor sentenced for stealing meth that was seized as evidence

TULSA, Okla. — A former narcotics supervisor at an Oklahoma sheriff’s office was sentenced for stealing methamphetamine that had been seized as evidence.

Brett Mull, 48 was sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months of home detention. Following imprisonment, Mull will serve two years on supervised release.

In April, Mull pleaded guilty to tampering with or destruction of evidence and acquiring methamphetamine through deception.

Officials said Mull used his position as a narcotics supervisor with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office to gain access to methamphetamine in order to support his addiction.

In 2017, Mull began removing OSBI evidence submittal envelopes containing the illicit drug before the evidence was booked into the property room. In 2018, investigators discovered altered evidence submittal envelopes, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine during searches of Mull’s home.

“There is a social contract between the public and the police that is built on mutual trust, respect, and accountability. Brett Mull violated that contract, and for that, there must be consequences,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said. “Mull fell into the clutches of addiction, and then repeatedly broke the law. He altered evidence. He confiscated methamphetamine from suspects, and then used that same meth to get high. Today, he faced the consequences for his actions. I am proud of the integrity of the entire prosecution team to bring these offenses to light and pursue justice.”