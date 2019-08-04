‘Hope this really helps:’ 3 Cedarburg girls host lemonade stand to raise money for cousin’s cancer treatment

CEDARBURG — A summertime hobby took on a serious tone for a 9-year-old Cedarburg girl. The young entrepreneur’s business is making a life-changing impact.

Quenching thirst while satisfying a goal, FOX6 News found three sisters named Sophia, Ellie, and Gracie working for one cause.

“I feel really good that I am able to help,” said Gracie. “I hope this really helps her and her spirits come up.”

The girls brightened the corner of Bridge Road and Harrison Street in Cedarburg with their smiles, decked out in their color of choice — purple.

“Purple stands out for a lot of things,” said Ellie. “One of the meanings is pancreatic cancer.”

The girls worked to support their mother’s cousin, Harmonie, who was diagnosed with the devastating disease.

“It felt a little bit sad,” said Ellie.

Josh Elflein, Ellie and Sophia’s father, said Harmonie is a young mom with two children.

“It made me sad,” said Josh Elfein. “I just couldn’t imagine. That is why it’s so heartbreaking. That’s why we wanted to do something. I know it’s rough. I know she is doing chemotherapy.”

The girls poured cup after cup as neighbors stopped by, and the amount of donations given to the girls as they ran their lemonade stand was refreshing.

“I love how people just show support,” said Gracie. “It’s overwhelming.”

“They have raised over $1,000 in two days,” said Elflein.

Support didn’t just come the form of money. Community members also offered words of encouragement and prayers.

“Just hearing their stories and seeing their faces, and just them knowing we are trying to do something to help… you can see in their eyes this means a lot to them,” said Gracie.

The family said they were hopeful the community’s love and support would translate to Harmonie as she battles her illness.

“Just to know she is cared about, and she is loved, and that people are thinking about her, and caring about her,” said Elflein.

A GoFundMe.com account was set up to help with Harmonie’s medical expenses. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.