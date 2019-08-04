‘Impressed with the size of them:’ Tall Ships Kenosha attracts countless historic vessels

KENOSHA — Thousands of people headed to the Kenosha Harbor to get a glimpse into history as the Tall Ship Challenge made a stop at the shore. The vessels caught the eye of many.

More than 30,000 people from all over the state ventured to the Kenosha Harbor to catch a look at the historic vessels over the weekend.

“I’m actually really impressed with the size of them,” said Kim Kunzman, Twin Lakes.

It’s all part of the Tall Ships Challenge. Kenosha is one of 11 host ports in the Great Lakes series. The harbor hasn’t been the host of a Tall Ship Festival for more than 10 years.

“I just thought that they really completed the harbor,” said Kris Kochman, City of Kenosha. “Now the harbor is going to feel so empty when the tall ships sail away.”

Kenosha is just one of 11 ports the fleet will visit as visitors take advantage of the historic, massive ships returning to town.

“It’s really nice to see people enjoying themselves,” said Dennis Duchene, Kenosha Convention Visitor’s Bureau.

“We’ve had a lot of people come down,” said Captain Chris Usson. “They’re very welcoming, and they’ve enjoyed learning about the ships.”

But for one captain who’s been aboard the U.S. Brig Niagra for 11 years, Kenosha is one of the only ports he’s never sailed to.

“For me, it was kind of special because I got to explore a new place,” said Usson.

Not only does the Tall Ships Festival bring ships’ crews to the land, it also has a positive impact on tourism in the area.

“We’re pretty excited to showcase the city to all the travelers,” said Duchene.

“It’s just nostalgic,” said Kunzman. “I think it’s awesome.”

The harbor will look a lot different soon because the tall ships are setting sail within the next day.

42.586767 -87.811694