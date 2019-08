× No injuries after vehicle intentionally set on fire on 3 Mile Road in Racine

RACINE — An investigation was underway after a vehicle fire on 3 Mile Road near Erie Street late Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4.

Racine police and fire officials were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and an investigation revealed it was intentionally set.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Racine Fire Department.