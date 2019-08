× Oak Creek police: 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash near Howell and Drexel

OAK CREEK — One person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Oak Creek on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Howell Avenue near Drexel Avenue.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation, with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol.