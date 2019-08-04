Pope prays for victims of 3 US mass shootings in a week

EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 03: People hold hands during a vigil for victims at St Pius X Church, after a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on August 3, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is offering prayers for the dead and the injured in three U.S. mass shootings this week.

Francis told a crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the weekly Angelus blessing Sunday that “I am spiritually close to the victims of the episodes of violence that have bloodied Texas, California and Ohio, in the United States, striking defenseless people.”

He appealed to the faithful “to join my prayer for the people who lost their lives, the injured and their family members.”

Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the United States in less than 24 hours, following the shooting deaths of 20 people Saturday at a Texas shopping area. Just days before, on July 28, a gunman killed three people at a food festival in California.

