× Prince Harry pays tribute to ‘amazing wife’ Meghan on her birthday

LONDON — Prince Harry has wished Meghan, Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday on social media, paying tribute to his “amazing wife.”

The duchess turned 38 on Sunday, and her husband took to Instagram to mark her birthday.

“Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday,” the post read, followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Posted on the couple’s official Instagram account, the post and was signed off by the Duke of Sussex, “Love, H.”

The picture shows the duchess during the royal couple’s first tour together, when the couple traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The Queen joined her grandson in wishing Meghan a happy birthday, posting “Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex” to her official @TheRoyalFamily Instagram page.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, also marked the day by posting a birthday message to Meghan on their Instagram account @KensingtonRoyal, as did The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall from their @ClarenceHouse account.

On Friday, Harry and Meghan asked followers of their SussexRoyal account to submit suggestions about which groups they should follow on Instagram. The royal couple follow a different set of charities and causes each month to highlight the work they do.

“For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is,” the couple wrote in a message on their official Instagram account.

“Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow.”

The message said that 15 accounts will be chosen on Monday August 5, and will be followed for the rest of the month.

Although Meghan has been on maternity leave following the birth of her son — whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — she guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, which came out on Friday.

Also called “Forces for Change,” its cover features a number of prominent women whom Meghan said she was “inspired” by.