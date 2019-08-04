× Racine woman arrested for OWI after crashing her BMW into Petro truck stop

VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE — A Racine woman, 47, was arrested for OWI, second offense after sheriff’s officials said she crashed her vehicle into a truck stop on Sunday evening, Aug. 4.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 5 p.m., a deputy on routine patrol was passing the Petro parking lot on Sylvania Avenue and spotted a BMW sedan parked over the sidewalk and through the exterior wall, into the commercial drivers’ lounge area at the truck stop.

Multiple squads were called to the scene to assist, but it was determined there were no injuries.

Sheriff’s officials identified the driver in a news release as Frances Hastings. She indicated she was driving through the parking lot when her sandal got stuck on her gas pedal, causing her to drive into the building.

The crash caused significant damage to the building, sheriff’s officials said.

Hastings was arrested for OWI, second offense, and officials said her BAC was .21. Additionally, she had a revoked license due to a previous OWI conviction in 2018.