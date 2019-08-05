34-year-old man being treated for serious injuries after shooting near 27th and Wisconsin

Posted 7:45 am, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04AM, August 5, 2019

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries following a shooting near 27th and Wisconsin early Monday, August 5.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. The victim, a 34-year-old man, is from Milwaukee. He was driving in a car when he was struck by gunfire.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated for his injuries, which officials say are serious.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking the unknown suspects.

