× Chilton, WI man pleads guilty to exporting firearms to Australia illegally

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Monday, August 5 to an arms-trafficking crime related to his export of

guns to Australia, announced United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Andy Lloyd Huebschmann, 59, was convicted of one count of violating the Arms Export Control Act, Title 22, United States Code, Sections 2778(b)(2) and 2778(c), and Title 22, Code of Federal Regulations, Sections 121.1, 123.1, and 127.1.

According to admissions made in connection with his plea, Huebschmann manufactured numerous firearms and firearm-parts for an Australian criminal and gun-enthusiast. These included rifle kits, which contained the component parts for rifles that could function with either semiautomatic or fully automatic triggers, and 1911 firearm frames that could be assembled into completed pistols. Huebschmann exported those items from the United States to Australia illegally, failing to obtain the required export licenses and shipping guns in containers designed to hide the presence of firearms.

“Today’s conviction reflects our commitment to vigorously prosecute illegal firearms trafficking, wherever it occurs,” stated U.S. Attorney Krueger. “This conviction resulted from outstanding cooperation between the ATF, the Department of Homeland Security, and Australian

law enforcement.”

“This defendant’s plea to these serious charges sends an important message that cooperatively law enforcement will investigate and prosecute gun trafficking beyond our borders,” remarked ATF Special Agent in Charge Tim Jones of the Chicago Field Division. “I commend the international partnership of the prosecutors, agents and officers who brought this case to justice.”

Huebschmann faces a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty years, a maximum of three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000. His sentencing is set for November 4, 2019, at 1:30 p.m before Judge William Griesbach.

This conviction is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Department of Homeland Security. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca Taibleson.