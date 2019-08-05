Pairs of shoes are piled behind the Ned Peppers bar belonging to victims of an active shooting that took place in Dayton, Ohio on August 04, 2019. - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers. The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said."We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters."The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured."We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions."The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds." (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
‘Do something!’: Mourners at Dayton vigil urge Ohio governor to act on gun control
Pairs of shoes are piled behind the Ned Peppers bar belonging to victims of an active shooting that took place in Dayton, Ohio on August 04, 2019. - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers. The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said."We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters."The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured."We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions."The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds." (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
DAYTON — The same day that a gunman opened fire on an early-morning crowd in a Dayton, Ohio, nightlife district, residents attending a vigil for the victims of the shooting shouted at Gov. Mike DeWine to “do something.”
As DeWine gave brief remarks on a stage in the Oregon District of Dayton on Sunday, he was met with repeated calls for action from the crowd.
“We are here tonight because we know that we cannot ease the pain of those families who have lost someone,” DeWine said at the vigil honoring the nine killed and 27 injured in the carnage.
“We also know that we want to do something. And so what we do tonight, by this amazing crowd, is to say that we love you,” the Republican governor continued.
As a US Senator, DeWine voted in favor of gun control measures that would regulate gun shows and require child safety locks. As Governor, DeWine has said he’s pursuing a “red flag” law that would allow a judge to remove guns temporarily from potentially dangerous people.
But any action on gun control would face a fight in the Ohio House and Senate, where the GOP retains control. Ohio lawmakers recently moved a House bill that would let Ohioans carry concealed weapons without a permit.