× ‘Do something!’: Mourners at Dayton vigil urge Ohio governor to act on gun control

DAYTON — The same day that a gunman opened fire on an early-morning crowd in a Dayton, Ohio, nightlife district, residents attending a vigil for the victims of the shooting shouted at Gov. Mike DeWine to “do something.”

As DeWine gave brief remarks on a stage in the Oregon District of Dayton on Sunday, he was met with repeated calls for action from the crowd.

“We are here tonight because we know that we cannot ease the pain of those families who have lost someone,” DeWine said at the vigil honoring the nine killed and 27 injured in the carnage.

“We also know that we want to do something. And so what we do tonight, by this amazing crowd, is to say that we love you,” the Republican governor continued.

20 more were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. One week earlier, three were killed in a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

As a US Senator, DeWine voted in favor of gun control measures that would regulate gun shows and require child safety locks. As Governor, DeWine has said he’s pursuing a “red flag” law that would allow a judge to remove guns temporarily from potentially dangerous people.

But any action on gun control would face a fight in the Ohio House and Senate, where the GOP retains control. Ohio lawmakers recently moved a House bill that would let Ohioans carry concealed weapons without a permit.