Fore! Brown Deer Golf Course hosts the Symetra Golf Tour 🏌️‍♀️

BROWN DEER -- Fore! Kramp spent Monday morning, August 5 checking out the Symetra Golf Tour at Brown Deer Golf Course. He perfected his swing with some of the players and learned all about the event!

About Symetra Golf Tour at Brown Deer (website)

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, in conjunction with Symetra Tour, is proud to present the fifth annual PHC Classic.

The PHC Classic kicks off at Brown Deer Golf Course on Tuesday, August 6, while the tournament, featuring a 54-hole stroke play format, begins on Friday, August 9 with final-round play on Sunday, August 11.

The field will consist of 144 up-and-coming professional golfers who will compete for their share of the $125,000 tournament purse. The winner will take home $15,000 and potentially move inside the top 10 on the Volvik Race for the Card money list.

The top-10 on the year-end Volvik Race for the Card money list earn LPGA Tour membership for the 2019 season.

Join us for all the FREE action and unwind at the on-site Milwaukee County Parks Traveling Beer Garden .

Follow the Symetra Tour at SymetraTour.com.