JJ Hardy, Rickie Weeks, Trevor Hoffman to be inducted into Wall of Honor at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will welcome three new members into the Wall of Honor Friday, Aug. 9 at Miller Park as former All-Star infielders J.J. Hardy and Rickie Weeks will join Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman in the induction.

According to a news release, the Brewers scheduled a pregame ceremony prior to Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

The release offered the following details on Hardy, Hoffman, and Weeks:

Hardy, a second-round draft selection of the Brewers in 2001, spent five of his 13 Major League seasons with Milwaukee (2005-09), where he batted .262 with 75 HR and 265 RBI in 571 games. A first-time All-Star in 2007, he had career highs in runs (89), hits (164) and RBI (80; also in 2011) with 26 home runs that season. The following year, he recorded career highs in batting average (.283), doubles (31), triples (4) and OPS (.821) to go along with 24 homers. He became just the third player in franchise history with multiple 20-homer season as a shortstop, joining Robin Yount (1980 and 1982) and José Hernández (2001-02).

Hoffman spent the final two seasons (2009-10) of his 18-year Major League career with the Brewers. He was named to the National League All-Star team in 2009 (seventh selection), going 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 37 saves in 55 appearances, reaching the 30-save mark for the 14th time in his career. A year later, he became the first player in Major League history to notch 600 career saves, a feat he accomplished on September 7, 2010 against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. Hoffman finished his career with 601 saves, which ranks second all-time and trails only Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera (652). He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last year.

Weeks, selected second overall by the Brewers in 2003, played 11 of his 14 Major League seasons in Milwaukee (2003, ’05-14). He batted .249 with 148 HR and 430 RBI in 1,142 games as a Brewer. In 2010, he recorded the most home runs (29), RBI (83) and runs (112) by a second baseman in team history, setting a franchise record with 754 plate appearances that season to break the previous mark of 752 by Paul Molitor in 1992. An All-Star in 2011, he finished his career ranked among the franchise leaders in walks (5th, 492), runs (6th, 684), stolen bases (7th, 126), triples (8th, 32), games (9th), on-base percentage (9th, .347), at-bats (9th, 4,056) and doubles (10th, 203).

The Brewers Wall of Honor is a permanent display outside of Miller Park on the north side of the stadium, adjacent to the Hot Corner entrance.

Honorees have a plaque with their photo and a synopsis of their career.