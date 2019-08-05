Lollapalooza festival-goer dies for second straight year

Posted 10:11 am, August 5, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 23: Les Claypool performs with Primus live in front of a large crowd in concert at Lollapalooza 2005 day one July 23, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Carmichael/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Officials say a Lollapalooza festival-goer has died for the second year in a row.

Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, says the attendee was taken from the event in critical condition Saturday night and died at a hospital. She says the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

The four-day music festival was held in Grant Park.

Last year, 16-year-old Evan Kitzmiller, of Mundelein, died after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza. His mother said he had a seizure and his heart stopped.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.