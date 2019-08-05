Medical examiner called to fatal crash on I-94 WB at 16th Street

Posted 12:51 pm, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:18PM, August 5, 2019
Medical examiner called to fatal crash on I-94 WB at 16th Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Monday afternoon, Aug. 5 was called out to a fatal crash on I-94 westbound at 16th Street.

The medical examiner said the victim was a man.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said two lanes were closed on I-94 westbound between 16th Street and 25th Street due to the crash, which involved one vehicle.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.