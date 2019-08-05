× Medical examiner called to fatal crash on I-94 WB at 16th Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Monday afternoon, Aug. 5 was called out to a fatal crash on I-94 westbound at 16th Street.

The medical examiner said the victim was a man.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said two lanes were closed on I-94 westbound between 16th Street and 25th Street due to the crash, which involved one vehicle.