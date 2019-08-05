Open Record: The most surreal experience

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 WakeUp anchor Carl Deffenbaugh joins as guest to discuss his whirlwind experience living on board a U.S. Navy ship for 27 hours. Plus, the Open Record team reveals the most surreal experience they’ve had as a journalist.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record