Open Record: The most surreal experience

Posted 5:30 am, August 5, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 WakeUp anchor Carl Deffenbaugh joins as guest to discuss his whirlwind experience living on board a U.S. Navy ship for 27 hours. Plus, the Open Record team reveals the most surreal experience they’ve had as a journalist.

Related show links:

About the Podcast: Open Record

