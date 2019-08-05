Open Record: The most surreal experience

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 WakeUp anchor Carl Deffenbaugh joins as guest to discuss his whirlwind experience living on board a U.S. Navy ship for 27 hours. Plus, the Open Record team reveals the most surreal experience they’ve had as a journalist.
Related show links:
-
On board the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower; one of the “most dynamic working environments”
-
Wisconsin is well represented on USS Eisenhower; “Serving my country, to protect those that I love back home
-
Women play a large role in the U.S. Navy; “You almost get a little addicted to it”
Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio
Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter
About the Podcast: Open Record