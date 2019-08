× Police: Man shot, wounded near 18th and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE — A man, 22, was shot and wounded near 18th Street and Teutonia Avenue on Monday afternoon, Aug. 5.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the man was shot while outside in the area. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were investigating the circumstances leading to this incident, and seeking the shooter.