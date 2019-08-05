× ‘Ride my bike!’ JJ Watt returns to Wisconsin, breaks child-size bike at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Wisconsin native J.J. Watt took part in a longtime Green Bay Packers tradition at Lambeau Field on Monday morning, Aug. 5. The Houston Texans defensive end rode a young fan’s bike to practice — but he might have been too big for the little bike!

The anticipation for Wisconsin’s own J.J. Watt had fans anxiously waiting outside Lambeau Field on Monday.

“We’re big Packers fans, but we’re also big J.J. fans,” said Mike Meyer from Cadott.

“Because he’s a GOAT (greatest of all time),” said Zachary Schmalz from Appleton.

The Houston Texans took part in the first of two joint practices with the Packers ahead of their preseason opener Thursday… and what better way to do it than in Packers style? The Texans took part in a Green Bay tradition — riding kids’ bikes to the Don Hutson Center.

“It was really neat to see these players coming through,” said Kati Meyer from Cadott. “They were having fun, laughing.”

“J.J. Watt coming to Lambeau Field really got them moving,” said Nbir Sidhu from Appleton.

Among the jerseys was #99, as kids lined up hoping Watt, the former Badgers player, would pick them to ride their bike.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to bring my bike and I want you to ride it,” said Schmalz.

One fan was the lucky winner.

“J.J. Watt, ride my bike!” said Biraj Sidhu.

The two exchanged few words, but their faces said it all.

“I said a couple things,” said Sidhu. “To me, it’s always special when they see your child and they come out and reach out to them and take their bike.”

However, a big guy and a little bike don’t always mix. Watt accidentally broke the seat and carried it the rest of the way. The family said Watt gave them money to buy a brand new one.