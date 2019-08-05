× Ripon man sentenced to 43 year prison term for sexually assaulting 6 children

FOND DU LAC — On Monday, August 5, District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Judge Robert J. Wirtz sentenced Terry L. Phelps to a 43 year bifurcated prison term of 30 years of initial confinement and 13 years of extended supervision on August 2, 2019. Phelps pled to 6 felony counts involving sexual assault and physical abuse of a child charges. Phelps was 58 years old at the time of sentencing and received 126 days of sentence credit for time spent in custody prior to sentencing.

District Attorney Toney stated “we are all so proud of these survivors for having the courage to come forward and share their stories with law enforcement. No amount of prison can take away the trauma and pain of what happened but their courage in coming forward allowed this dangerous predator to be taken off our streets and help ensure other children are forever protected from him.”

This investigation was led by City of Ripon Police Department Officer Kaylee Haring and Sergeant Lindsay Michels. Both Officer Haring and Sergeant Michels compiled an excellent investigation allowing this case to be prosecuted and these victims to obtain justice. This case was prosecuted by ADA Kristin Menzl with assistance from ADA Foss Davis.