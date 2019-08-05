× Sheriff: 70 OWI arrests in July in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Seventy drivers were arrested for OWI in July, and 20 of those were crash-related, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, Aug. 5.

According to MCSO, during the first weekend of August, there were four arrests for OWI, first offense, and two for OWI, second offense.

A breakdown of the 70 July arrests is as follows:

DUI (Drugs) 12 DUI (Liquor, first offense) 44 DUI (Liquor, second offense) 8 DUI (Liquor, third offense) 3 DUI (Liquor, fourth offense) 2 DUI (Liquor, fifth-plus offense) 1 Total 70

MCSO officials noted in a news release, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “Every day, almost 30 people in the United States die in drunk driving cases. Alcohol is a substance that reduces the function of the brain. It impairs thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination. All these abilities are essential in operating a vehicle safely.”