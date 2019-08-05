× Win a 2-Night Summer Fun Prize Package at Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark!

Win a 2-Night Summer Fun Prize Package from Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark!

One (1) grand prize winner will receive:

Two-night stay in a Rio Condo at Chula Vista Resort

Six waterpark passes to Chula Vista Resort and Waterpark

One 18-hole golf rounds for 4-people at Cold Water Canyon

$200 value in dining certificates

$1,460 Total Value

Sweepstakes Details: Participants are eligible to enter once between August 5, 2019-August 25, 2019

Drawing: The winner will be drawn and awarded by September 9, 2019 FOX6 will select the name of the winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the promotion period to win. The potential winners will be notified by telephone or email, and will need to come to the FOX6 station during business hours 8AM-4PM to pick up their prize.