2nd twin charged in 2 deaths after officials said they went to ‘rob a dealer’ pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — The second of two twin brothers charged in connection with two deaths in a case from 2016 — a shooting and a stabbing, pleaded guilty to amended charges on Wednesday, July 31.

Abdul Sears, 28, entered the plea two one count of second degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, and one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon/explosive, as party to a crime.

His twin brother, Ahmad Sears, pleaded guilty to the same charges in February, and in March, he was sentenced to serve 17 years in prison and 15 years’ extended supervision, with credit for 227 days’ time served.

Bennie Bennett would have turned 28 in January. Investigators said he was stabbed to death on Aug. 9, 2016 near 36th and Congress while trying to get into a known drug dealer’s home. His family said that’s not true.

“Those two guys have always been kids of trouble,” said Dinese Bennett, Bennie’s mother.

A criminal complaint said in August 2016, the Sears brothers and Bennett traveled to West Allis to “rob a marijuana dealer,” when one of the brothers fired into the wrong door, hitting and injuring someone. Police said the three then traveled to 36th and Congress in Milwaukee and attempted to go inside “another dealer’s home.” Police said that person attacked Bennett with a knife. Police said that’s when the Sears brothers shot and killed the stabber.

Instead of driving Bennett to the hospital, the criminal complaint said the twins drove Bennett to another person’s house, leaving him there, telling that person “they were dirty — meaning involved in criminal activity.”

“They could have called 911. They shouldn’t have left him for dead. I don’t feel like no one should be able to say if a person live or die,” said Ashley Bennett, Bennie’s sister.

“If they would have took Bennie to the hospital, I felt that Bennie would have lived. They made a choice to let my son die,” said Dinese Bennett, Bennie’s mother.

The twins were originally charged with two counts of felony murder (one count for the death of the person who stabbed Bennie Bennett, and one count for the death of Bennie Bennett) because even though they didn’t stab Bennett, prosecutors said they were taking part in illegal activity that led to his death.