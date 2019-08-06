× Barron home where Jayme Closs was abducted, her parents murdered, was demolished

BARRON — The home where Jayme Closs’ parents were murdered and the 13-year-old girl was abducted was demolished, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 6 for KMSP.

Closs was abducted from the home on Oct. 15, 2018, after her parents, Denise and James Closs, were murdered.

After 88 days, Jayme Closs escaped her abductor and made it to safety.

Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and murders. In May, he was sentenced to life in prison.

The bank that owned the home tore it down, officials confirmed. Surviving family members were informed of the demolition plan.