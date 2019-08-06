LIVE: Parking garage collapse in Chicago

Couple takes engagement photos at Target

Posted 11:27 am, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, August 6, 2019

ERIE, Pa. — A couple who enjoys long romantic walks through Target had their engagement shoot at a Pennsylvania Target, and it was adorable.

The couple, Aaron and Tony, were photographed by Pennsylvania-based photographer Erica Whiting

The shoot featured the couple in all the Target hotspots — the home decor aisle, the frozen foods section and even the in-store Starbucks every Target seems to have now.

Whiting said when the couple came to her with the idea, she was totally on board.

“I think the photographs really captured the couple’s personality,” she said.

“Engagement photos should be a celebration of who you are as a couple, and they wanted images that allowed them to be themselves.”

She said she aimed to act as a “professional third wheel” to get the couple to be themselves, and she definitely hit that goal in the bullseye.

You can check out more of Erica’s work on her website, Instagram and Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.