× Developing: Kenosha police surround home near 52nd Street and 23rd Avenue

KENOSHA — Kenosha police were called out to the area near 52nd Street and 23rd Avenue Tuesday evening, Aug. 6 — surrounding a home in the area.

Police said there’s no danger to the public.

No further details were immediately available.

FOX6 News sent a crew to the scene, and this post will be updated as we learn more.