Green Bay Packers open the preseason Thursday vs. the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers open the preseason Thursday, Aug. 8 vs. the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field — starting the preseason at home for the third straight year.

According to Packers.com, Thursday’s game will mark the first time the Packers face the Texans in the preseason. The Texans have played in Green Bay twice, in December 2008 and December 2016. The Packers won those matchups.

The Packers start the 2019-2020 season with a new head coach. Matt LaFleur took the helm after Mike McCarthy was fired Dec. 2, 2018, after a 17-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He was the Packers head coach for 13 seasons. LaFleur was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.

Thursday’s game is the Upper Midwest Shrine Game. Each season, the Packers donate a percentage of the gate to the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Chicago. According to Packers.com, in his first season leading the Packers, Vince Lombardi made an agreement with George Halas to play in the Shrine Game annually.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Packers and Texans took part in joint practices at Lambeau Field on Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The Packers face the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

