Jury convicts man who indicated he ‘did not mean’ to shoot and kill a man near 15th and Clarke 

MILWAUKEE — A man prosecutors said told investigators he “did not mean” to shot and kill another man in a home near 15th and Clarke in August 2018, but “the gun went off” when he “tried to scare” the victim was convicted by a jury Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Daniel Williams, 31, was convicted on two counts:

Second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 19.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the area near 15th and Clarke on Aug. 14, 2018 for a shooting. The victim was found unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his groin. He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the single gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

A witness indicated he was in the kitchen of a home in the area, and Williams was in his bedroom. The victim was on a couch in the living room. The witness said Williams asked the victim to leave the house, but the victim refused — and an argument ensued. The witness said he heard Williams go into the bedroom, and he heard the victim say, “I ain’t scared of that.” The witness said Williams had gone to the bedroom to get his gun from the edge of the mattress “where it was always kept.” He said he heard Williams cock the gun, and then heard the gun go off. He then heard the victim screaming that he had been shot. The witness said he asked Williams, “What the (expletive) did you do that for?” He said Williams replied that he didn’t mean to do it. The witness said he saw the gun in Williams’ pocket, and asked, “You know that gun don’t have a safety on it?” The witness said Williams indicated he was going to call 911, and he did.

During an interview, the complaint said Williams admitted he shot the victim. He said the person in control of the home did not want the victim there, so Williams “got a gun from the bedroom and tried to scare (the victim) by cocking the gun,” and “the gun went off.” Williams said he called 911 to get help, but when the dispatcher told Williams to apply pressure to the victim’s groin, he “froze” and “could not do it.” He said he “figured (the victim) had died because he was no longer saying anything.” He said he went outside and saw the fire department and tried to wave them down, but said the fire department did not come to the house because police hadn’t arrived yet. Williams said he then left the house, but denied taking the gun with him.

The complaint said Williams should’ve never had a gun in the first place, because he was convicted of theft of movable property — greater than $10,000 in July 2006.