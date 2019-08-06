Lightning struck a house and caused the toilet to explode

Posted 2:41 pm, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:43PM, August 6, 2019

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- Maybe this is a reason not to go to the bathroom during a thunderstorm.

A Florida couple was left with quite the mess to clean up after the toilet in their master bathroom exploded Sunday morning, Aug. 4, according to CNN affiliate WBBH.

MaryLou Ward of Charlotte County said she was in bed with her husband and three dogs during the rain and thunder, when all of a sudden, they were blown out of bed.

"We got out of bed and came over here, and the toilet was laying on the floor," Ward told WBBH.

A-1 Affordable Plumbing officials said lightning struck near the house's septic tank, causing the toilet to explode.

"I already sent a picture out to my kids and said, 'Don't do it!' Here's the proof why you shouldn't go near the bathroom in a thunderstorm," the couple's neighbor, Charles Allen, told the station.

It might be terrifying to think about, but the plumbing company said this is as rare as a person getting struck by lightning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.