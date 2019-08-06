‘Locked me outta my own place:’ Florida woman fought off intruder who forced himself into her home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida woman fought off an intruder who forced his way into her home.

“He was telling me, ‘No, Mama, no, Mama — everything gone be alright,'” said Alice Coleman. “Everything’s not going to be alright. I’m not your mama. I don’t know who you are. Get out of my house.”

Police said Fitzroy Morton tried to break into the 61-year-old woman’s Fort Lauderdale apartment early Monday morning, Aug. 5. He picked the wrong house.

“I was able to bite him, and I didn’t even have my teeth in my mouth, like now,” said Coleman. “My brother said, ‘How did you bite him?’ I said, ‘With the little teeth I got, I bit him.'”

Coleman said she woke up early to the fire alarm going off. When she opened her front door to check it out, she said Morton pushed his way in.

“I felt some kind of danger,” said Coleman. “I sensed it, and I seen that look on his face. My life was in danger.”

Coleman is a fighter. The man nearly half her age was no match.

“I ran out, and when I ran out, he locked himself in here,” said Coleman. “Locked me outta my own place.”

She ran to a neighbor’s and called police.

“The police came and asked me where he was,” said Coleman. “I said, ‘He was in my apartment.’ The police knocked on the door and said, ‘Police.’ He opened the door, and when he opened the door, they pulled him out and put the handcuffs on and put him in the car.”

He was still in handcuffs when he stood before a judge Tuesday morning, facing three felonies.

With Morton locked up, Coleman was back to her spunky self, but when it comes to being home alone, she said she’s taking a different approach.

“I’ll be more careful from now on when I open my door,” said Coleman. “I’ll open my door with my Taser — because I have one.”

Morton was denied bond, and was being held in the Broward County Jail.