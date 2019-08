MILWAUKEE — A suspect accused of a road rage shooting that injured a child will be heading to trial.

Surveillance video captured the shooting that happened on July 25.

Prosecutors say the video shows Anthony Jenkins shooting at another vehicle, hitting a 5-year-old girl in the leg near 44th and Keefe.

Jenkins pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and waived his preliminary hearing.

The victim is expected to survive.