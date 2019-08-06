× Man accused of hitting woman during fight over dirty dishes

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 34-year-old Lewisberry, Pennsylvania man is facing assault and harassment charges after police say he struck a woman during a fight over dirty dishes in his Warrington Township home Monday night.

Ross Michael Baer, of the 400 block of Mount Airy Road, was arrested at about 11:48 p.m., according to State Police. He allegedly struck the woman in her left eye and held her down with his hands on her neck after they had gotten into an argument over unwashed dishes, police say.

Baer allegedly told police that the woman had struck him during the fight, but witnesses on the scene collaborated the victim’s story, according to police.

He was transported to Central Booking and arraigned on charges of simple assault (domestic violence) and harassment.