Midwest Express aims to launch flights from Milwaukee by end of 2019

MILWAUKEE — By the end of the 2019, you could be flying with the revived Midwest Express Airlines. The company announced Tuesday, Aug. 6 it has signed an agreement with Portland, Maine-based Elite Airways LLC to begin non-stop flight service from Midwest Express’ home base at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport.

“This agreement with Elite Airways is a key step to bringing much-needed nonstop service back to Milwaukee,” said Greg Aretakis, president of Midwest Express. “We identified Elite Airways as a well-suited partner due to its extensive operating experience, high-quality customer service approach, and exemplary safety record. By partnering with Elite, we expedite bringing our service to the market while we pursue federal licenses required to operate independently.”

According to a news release, Elite Airways will operate the initial aircraft and provide flight crews and maintenance service for Midwest Express. Midwest Express will establish its own reservations system, customer service operations and in-flight amenities to support the new flights. All public-facing customer interaction, including the branding on the planes, will be Midwest Express. In addition to providing flight operations, Elite will work in tandem with Midwest to complete regulatory and operational requirements for Midwest to obtain its own airline operating certificate and aircraft.

John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways, said “We’re proud to play a role in helping bring Midwest Express Airlines back to Wisconsin. Our aircraft and top-notch crew will provide the experience and service that Midwest Express passengers can and should expect, and we’re excited to work together with Midwest Express as it progresses with its launch and ongoing business plans.”