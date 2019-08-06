× New evidence: Florida man mixed flavoring with bleach, fed it daughter, deputies say

ORLANDO — New details about the case against a father who is accused of trying to kill his daughter in Orange County have been released.

Children describe Michael Dublin allegedly smothering the 4-year-old girl and forcing her to drink bleach.

Body camera video shows Dublin walking up to a deputy and saying, “What’s up?”

Investigators said Dublin not only forced his daughter to drink bleach, but he also put flavoring in the chemical.

In the video, Dublin was emotionless while others around him are screaming.

The 4-year-old child was lifeless outside the Tangelo Park home.

Witnesses told investigators that Dublin did not have custody of his daughter. He was visiting and other kids there saw him forcing the little girl to drink bleach out of a water bottle, shown in a crime scene photo.

The children said they tried to stop Dublin, but that he forced them out.

Relatives got the child outside and performed CPR on her until she started breathing again.

Several family members said Dublin is bi-polar and schizophrenic, but they also believe the attack on his child was sparked by a call he had with the girl’s mother earlier that day. She told a detective about that phone call in which she had told Dublin she did not want to get back together.

Dublin is in jail and charged with attempted murder.