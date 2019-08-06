Racine man arrested after deputies recovered 460 grams of marijuana from his vehicle

CALEDONIA — A Racine man was arrested after deputies recovered more than 400 grams of marijuana from his vehicle after a traffic stop in Caledonia on Monday evening, Aug. 5.

The man was stopped around 5:30 p.m. for an equipment violation. The traffic stop took place at County Highway G and the East Frontage Road in Caledonia.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, when approaching the vehicle, a deputy detected an overwhelming odor of fresh marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Additional deputies responded, and RCSO officials said the driver, a 20-year-old Racine man, refused to exit his vehicle, and he had to be removed.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 460.2 grams of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag inside a black, plastic shopping bag behind the rear seat.

The driver was being held in the Racine County Jail on more than $25,000 cash bond on one count of obstruction and one count of possession of THC with intent to deliver.

