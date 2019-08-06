Search to resume for missing swimmer off Warnimont Park in Cudahy

CUDAHY — The Coast Guard on Tuesday morning, Aug. 6 is expected to resume the search of Lake Michigan for a missing swimmer who disappeared off the shore in Cudahy. Crews were called out to the scene around 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said a report came in regarding a man, 19, who was struggling in the water after encountering difficulties while returning to shore. He failed to resurface after going under the water.

Officials with the Cudahy Fire Department said three young adults were in the water near Warnimont Park, and one did not resurface. One of the individuals made it back to a location where they were able to call 911.

The search was called off around 9:30 p.m. Monday — as storms moved in. It involved multiple departments, including the Coast Guard, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department and South Milwaukee Fire Department.