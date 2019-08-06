Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man missing from Lisbon in Waukesha County

David Stenzel

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday, Aug. 6 for a 72-year-old man missing from Lisbon in Waukesha County.

David Stenzel was last seen on Tuesday night, Aug. 5 around 11 p.m. at his home. Authorities said his direction of travel was unknown, but he was believed to be on foot.

He was described as white, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

