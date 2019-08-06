MILWAUKEE -- The Betty Brinn Children's Museum serves as an educational resource for families during the summer. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a look at some of the new exhibits.

About Betty Brinn Children's Museum (website)

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is dedicated to providing hands-on educational experiences that help children build fundamental cognitive, social, emotional and physical skills during their formative years, and to educating adults about the profound influence of early learning on a child’s academic and lifelong success. Museum exhibits and programs reflect developmental milestones recognized by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, as well as state and national academic standards, and promote school readiness by focusing on early literacy; beginning science, technology, engineering, arts, and math concepts; the development of planning and problem-solving skills; cooperation, self-esteem and self-discipline; and physical coordination. The Museum enables adults to share educational experiences with children and provides information about child development, learning styles and effective parenting. The Museum is committed to ensuring access by all children and families in the community.