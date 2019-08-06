Waukesha police report Hostess ‘Ho Ho assault’

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha police say a driver threw a Hostess Ho Hos snack out the window to get another driver to “back off” during a road rage incident.

It happened on Sunday, Aug. 4 on Highway 18 in the Town of Wales.

According to a police report, a Honda and BMW were tailgating, passing and brake-checking. That’s when, the report says, someone in the BMW “launched a Hostess HO-HO assault” by throwing one at the Honda.

According to police, the driver of the Honda said he was “only trying to get away from the BMW.”

It doesn’t appear either driver was cited for the incident but the report says both parties were “advised.”