‘We’re in the final stages:’ Fundraiser held for playground inspired by formerly conjoined twins

Fundraiser for The Shaw Family PlaygroundSHEBOYGAN — Two conjoined twins made headlines more than a decade ago, and years later, the community is once again rallying behind them. This time, to help finish a playground inspired by the Sheboygan teens.

At the corner of 26th and Pine Grove in Sheboygan Tuesday, Aug. 6, the grills were hot and the lines were long.

“We’re anticipating, hopefully, about 1,500 people,” said Jay Whetsel, grillmaster.

Money from each brat sold at Johnsonville’s “Bratsgiving” was donated to a special cause.

Mateo and McHale Shaw“It’s been huge for us to see our community pull together,” said Angie Shaw, mother.

For 10 years, The Shaw Family Playground has been a dream, and a decade later, it’s becoming reality.

“This project, as a whole, has become way bigger than us,” said Ryan Shaw, father.

The accessible playground was inspired by the Shaw boys. In 2006, the twins were born premature, and conjoined.

“5% chance that one of them would survive,” said Ryan Shaw.

Mateo and McHale were separated as infants, and are now 13 and thriving. They get around with the help of wheelchairs.

Angie and Ryan Shaw set out to build a playground that brings together kids of all abilities.

“The playground enables everyone to not be judgmental and just, to love each other,” said Angie Shaw.

The 18,000 square foot paradise with zip lines, swings, and slides was made possible by donations. As of Tuesday, more than $1 million had been raised.

“Right now, we are in the final stages — trying to raise the last $125,000,” said Angie Shaw.

While the playground was already built, the money raised Tuesday was donated to help with the final stages. CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate.

