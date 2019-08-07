× Taco John’s will celebrate 50th anniversary with 69-cent tacos August 13

WAUKESHA — Taco John’s officials will celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary with 69-cent tacos on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

According to a news release, it all began in 1969 with one store in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Fifty years later, Taco John’s serves guests from nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states.

On “Taco Tuesday,” when Taco John’s offers 69-cent “Beef Crispy Tacos,” there will be a limit of 10 per customer, the release said.

Taco John’s officials set a goal of selling a half-million tacos on Aug. 13.

There are 31 Taco John’s locations in Wisconsin, with two in the FOX6 viewing area: One in Fond du Lac and one in Waukesha.