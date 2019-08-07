2 dead following single-vehicle crash on I-41 in Washington County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Washington County Tuesday night, Aug. 6. It happened on northbound I-41 between Highway 60 and Highway 144 in the Town of Polk.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they observed two people lying on I-41 -- one in traffic and on in a ditch.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene -- the second person was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Medical Center. Once there, the transported occupant was pronounced dead.

Officials say it appears both occupants were ejected from the vehicle after making contact with a guardrail on the east side of I-41. For an unknown reason, the vehicle first entered the median, prior to crossing both lanes of traffic and into the guardrail.

Occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.

Northbound I-41 was closed for approximately four hours.