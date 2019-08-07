2 dead following single-vehicle crash on I-41 in Washington County

Posted 5:32 am, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, August 7, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Washington County Tuesday night, Aug. 6. It happened on northbound I-41 between Highway 60 and Highway 144 in the Town of Polk.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they observed two people lying on I-41 -- one in traffic and on in a ditch.

Double fatal crash on I-41 in Washington County

One person was pronounced dead at the scene -- the second person was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Medical Center. Once there, the transported occupant was pronounced dead.

Officials say it appears both occupants were ejected from the vehicle after making contact with a guardrail on the east side of I-41. For an unknown reason, the vehicle first entered the median, prior to crossing both lanes of traffic and into the guardrail.

Double fatal crash on I-41 in Washington County

Double fatal crash on I-41 in Washington County

Occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.

Northbound I-41 was closed for approximately four hours.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.