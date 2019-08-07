Best of Greater Milwaukee: A look at the new issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine

Posted 8:49 am, August 7, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The August issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine is on stands now. Editor-in-chief, Lori Acken, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about their "Best of Greater MKE."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.