Calling all kid artists: The contest that could earn you some cool prizes

MILWAUKEE -- Are you kids bored? You should have them enter the Kids' Green Art Contest. Katie Krecklow with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee joins Real Milwaukee with the details.

About Kids' Green Art Contest (website)

This trash to art contest encourages kids to create art out of materials that otherwise would have been thrown away while learning about animals. The Zoological Society is the contest for children ages 17 and under. Participate and win fun prizes! Here’s how it works. Kids can pick any kind of discarded materials, such as soda cans and bottles. Then, create an art project using only these recycled materials (tape and glue are okay). This year's theme is "Animals Down Under."Artwork should include Australian animals such as kangaroos, emus and wombats.

Parents, fill out the form online or downloadthe entry form to print off and mail in by Aug. 9. Projects will be displayed at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Aug. 24 at Animal Safari. This is a behind-the-scenes event for animal sponsors. Contest registration does not include entry into the behind-the-scenes tours. Sponsor an animal here to receive an invitation to participate in the tours.