China Lights ‘Treasures of China’ tickets on sale Aug. 8 🏮🐲

HALES CORNERS — With summer winding down, it’s time to start planning some fall fun. China Lights will return to Boerner Botanical Gardens from Sept. 13 to Oct. 20, and ticket sales launch this week!

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 8 at approximately 10:08 a.m., tickets will be on sale to the public.

This year’s theme for the popular light exhibit will be “Treasures of China,” with 95 percent new, handmade lantern displays.

There will also be an expanded interactive exhibit area.

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 7 to give a little more insight into the show.

Boerner Botanical Gardens are located at 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners.

The festival will run Tuesdays – Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are:

Child, age 5-17, $12

Adult, age 18-59, $20

Senior, age 60+, $12

One-visit individual VIP package, $30

Unlimited-visit individual Season Pass, $50